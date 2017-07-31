Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to make team debut Thursday

Manager Joe Girardi indicated that Gray would likely make his Yankees debut Thursday against the Indians, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Prior to being dealt to New York on Monday, Gray had been scheduled to pitch for Oakland later in the day, so he'll get some additional time to get acclimated to his new team before taking the hill on eight days' rest. Gray has been lights out over his last six starts, compiling a 1.37 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 39.1 innings, so the Yankees are hopeful he'll be able to maintain that form through the rest of the regular season before serving as a staff workhorse during a potential playoff run. In order to accommodate Gray's addition to the rotation, it's expected that No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery will either transition to a bullpen role or get optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.