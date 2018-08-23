Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to start Saturday

Gray is expected to start one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chance Adams and A.J. Cole were possible candidates for the spot start, but both pitched in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, leaving them likely unable to start Saturday. Gray hasn't done much to suggest that he'll impress with the start, as his ERA sits at 5.34 on the season.

