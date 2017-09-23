Yankees' Sonny Gray: Fires quality start in victory

Gray (10-11) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Gray gave up a solo homer in the third inning, but otherwise held the Blue Jays in check while the Yankees scored three times in the fifth inning to help him get his 10th victory of the campaign. He's been outstanding in three of his last four starts, and overall, he's been an excellent fantasy option since joining the Yankees on Aug. 3. He'll make his next start Friday against the Blue Jays.