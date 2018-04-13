Gray (1-1) allowed six runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Gray didn't appear comfortable on the mound Thursday, starting just 9-of-21 batters with a strike and generating only four swinging strikes. He was also the victim of several weakly hit singles and a fielding blunder by Giancarlo Stanton. The positive to be taken from this start was that he didn't allow a home run -- something that has plagued him in the past. Gray has been decent, if unspectacular, to begin the season and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come against the Marlins on Tuesday.