Yankees' Sonny Gray: Gets roughed up Thursday
Gray (1-1) allowed six runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.
Gray didn't appear comfortable on the mound Thursday, starting just 9-of-21 batters with a strike and generating only four swinging strikes. He was also the victim of several weakly hit singles and a fielding blunder by Giancarlo Stanton. The positive to be taken from this start was that he didn't allow a home run -- something that has plagued him in the past. Gray has been decent, if unspectacular, to begin the season and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come against the Marlins on Tuesday.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...