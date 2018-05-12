Yankees' Sonny Gray: Hit hard by former club Friday
Gray (2-3) took the loss against the A's on Friday, giving up five runs on nine hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.
The right-hander breezed through a 1-2-3 first inning, but after that Oakland's bats teed off on Gray, with two of their nine hits leaving the yard -- the first time in eight starts he's given up multiple homers. Despite his success at limiting the long ball, Gray will take a 6.39 ERA and mediocre 32:24 K:BB through 38 innings into next Friday's road outing against the Royals.
