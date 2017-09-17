Yankees' Sonny Gray: Knocked around in loss to Orioles
Gray (9-11) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Orioles. He struck out four.
Gray allowed a pair of runs over the first three innings, but the big hit came in the form of a three-run home run from Tim Beckham in the fourth. He did not pump in strikes with his usual efficiency and struggled when he was forced to pitch from behind in the count. Gray had allowed more then two earned runs just one of his previous 14 starts and still owns a solid 3.38 ERA for the year. He will look to get back on track Saturday against the Blue Jays.
