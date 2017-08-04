Yankees' Sonny Gray: Loses pinstripe debut

Gray (6-6) took the loss in his Yankees debut Thursday in Cleveland, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

Gray got a rude welcome from his fielders, who committed three first-inning errors en route to two unearned runs. The trade deadline acquisition from Oakland rebounded to turn this matchup with Indians ace Corey Kluber into a pitcher's duel for a while, but blinked again in the sixth on a two-run double by Yan Gomes. Gray still has a 1.59 ERA in his past seven starts, so expect a better effort next Thursday in Toronto.