Yankees' Sonny Gray: No official trade yet
The Reds have yet to officially trade for Gray.
Reports earlier in the day suggested a deal was close. There was an erroneous report making the rounds on Twitter suggesting that the deal was finalized, but Gray remains a member of the Yankees for now. Gray could well end up on the Reds shortly, as the team is a logical destination, but a deal is not yet done.
