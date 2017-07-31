Yankees' Sonny Gray: Officially sent to Yankees

Gray was traded to the Yankees on Monday in exchange for prospects Dustin Fowler (knee), Jorge Mateo, James Kaprelian (elbow) and international signing bonus pool money, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Yankees were considered the frontrunner for Gray's services, but now the deal is official. After a tough 2016 campaign, the right-hander has a 3.43 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 innings this season, and he's an especially appealing arm thanks to his remaining years of team control. He'll slot right into the Yankees' rotation for the stretch run, although it's unclear when he'll make his first start in pinstripes.