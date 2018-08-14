Yankees' Sonny Gray: Passed over for spot start

Gray will not make a spot start in place of C.C. Sabathia (knee), Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.

Luis Cessa will get the call instead. That suggests that Gray isn't close to returning to the Yankees rotation and will likely remain in the bullpen for the rest of the season, barring a sudden change in plans. Gray's 5.52 ERA makes his demotion appear well-earned, but while his strikeout and walk rates have trended in the wrong direction, neither has moved by more than a percentage point and a half from last season's figures, and his 4.32 FIP is respectable (if unimpressive).

