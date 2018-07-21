Yankees' Sonny Gray: Picks up seventh win
Gray improved to 7-7 on the year after allowing three runs (two earned) in three walks and three hits, striking out six in 5.1 innings.
Gray was hardly dominant, but he did enough to give his offense the chance to win the game. He allowed a second-inning solo shot to Michael Conforto but then didn't get into much trouble until the sixth inning, when he was removed with one out after allowing back-to-back walks, both of which came around to score. Gray's ERA still sits at a disappointing 5.34, but he's at least coming off of back-to-back wins. He'll have a chance to make it three straight Thursday against the Royals.
