Yankees' Sonny Gray: Rebounds with six scoreless

Gray (6-7) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk against the Orioles.

Gray was staked out to a five-run lead by the top of the third, and a combination of the run support and facing one of the league's weaker lineups was enough to get the 28-year-old back on track. He'd allowed at least four runs in four of his previous five starts and still has a bloated 5.46 ERA and 1.51 WHIP following Wednesday's outing, so he may benefit from the extended time off coming with the All-Star break approaching next week.