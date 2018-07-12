Yankees' Sonny Gray: Rebounds with six scoreless
Gray (6-7) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk against the Orioles.
Gray was staked out to a five-run lead by the top of the third, and a combination of the run support and facing one of the league's weaker lineups was enough to get the 28-year-old back on track. He'd allowed at least four runs in four of his previous five starts and still has a bloated 5.46 ERA and 1.51 WHIP following Wednesday's outing, so he may benefit from the extended time off coming with the All-Star break approaching next week.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Turns in poor outing•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Allows six in rough loss to Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in win over Nats•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Brilliant in Wednesday's no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...