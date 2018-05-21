Gray (3-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out five across eight innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals.

Gray worked efficiently Sunday, needing only 92 pitches to complete his eight strong innings of work. He relied mostly on his ability to get groundballs -- 12 of the 19 balls in play that he allowed were on the ground -- to keep the Royals offense in check. Austin Romine was behind the plate Sunday, and there have been rumblings that Gray is more willing to pitch low in the zone with him behind the plate rather than Gary Sanchez. Perhaps not coincidentally, the four starts this season in which he has pitched at least six innings have come with Romine at catcher.