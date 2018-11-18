Yankees' Sonny Gray: Reds engaged in trade talks

The Reds have been in contact with the Yankees regarding a potential trade for Gray, John Boyle of the Dayton Daily News reports.

There's no elaboration whether there was significant progress, let alone even an offer, but that's to be expected. Of note, new Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson was also Gray's pitching coach at Vanderbilt.

