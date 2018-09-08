Yankees' Sonny Gray: Returns from paternity leave
Gray has returned from the paternity list ahead of Friday's game against Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gray left the team Monday for the birth of his son, and after missing three games, he'll return to the bullpen. He owns a 4.96 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 116 punchouts over 123.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: On paternity leave•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Confirmed as Saturday evening's starter•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Could make Saturday spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Passed over for spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...