Yankees' Sonny Gray: Returns from paternity leave

Gray has returned from the paternity list ahead of Friday's game against Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gray left the team Monday for the birth of his son, and after missing three games, he'll return to the bullpen. He owns a 4.96 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 116 punchouts over 123.1 innings this season.

