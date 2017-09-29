Yankees' Sonny Gray: Serves up six runs to Rays in loss

Gray (11-11) allowed six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out just two batters through 4.2 innings to take the loss against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

This obviously wasn't Gray's strongest showing, and he's now lost three of his past four starts. However, the 27-year-old righty will still finish the regular season with a solid 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.5 K/9. Those numbers move the fantasy needle in all settings, and Gray will also have an opportunity to further boost his stock during the postseason.