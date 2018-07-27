Yankees' Sonny Gray: Set for precautionary X-ray

Gray will undergo a precautionary X-ray on Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The righty took a comebacker off his pitching thumb during Thursday's outing against the Royals. Gray's night was finished after five scoreless innings with five strikeouts after taking the comebacker off the thumb and also laboring through a couple of innings. Manager Aaron Boone said that Gray was examined by team doctors, who believe the ball did not hit Gray directly in the thumb. Regardless, the Yankees will be cautious and send him for X-rays to confirm that there is no significant damage.

More News
Our Latest Stories