Yankees' Sonny Gray: Shifts to bullpen role

Gray will be deployed out of the bullpen moving forward, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Manager Aaron Boone stated that he was considering using Gray in relief following Wednesday's outing, and he'll officially transition to a new role as of Thursday. If he manages to find his footing on the hill, there's a good chance the Yankees could move him back into the starting rotation. Gray will search for greater success out of the bullpen after making 21 starts in 2018.