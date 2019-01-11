Yankees' Sonny Gray: Steers clear of arbitration

Gray agreed to a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Gray struggled throughout the 2018 season, accruing a 4.90 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 123 strikeouts over 130.1 frames as both a starter and reliever. Despite trade talks earlier in the offseason, the Yankees haven't given up just yet on the 29-year-old right-hander, avoiding a hearing by coming to terms on a deal prior to the deadline.

