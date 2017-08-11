Yankees' Sonny Gray: Still chasing first Yankees win

Gray (6-7) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to Toronto.

Gray wasn't his sharpest Thursday, but the Yankees have also scored just a single run through his first two starts with the club. He has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past eight outings, and his 3.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 are rock-solid marks. The move from a basement-dwelling team to a contender still stands to help Gray down the fantasy stretch, and he projects to face the Mets at Yankee Stadium in his next start.