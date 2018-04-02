Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out eight Sunday
Gray gave up one run on seven hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Despite allowing 10 players to reach base, Gray managed to give up just one run and struck out eight batters. However, his pitch count grew quickly and reached 89 over just four innings of work, resulting in the Yankees turning to their bullpen early in the contest. His next start figures to be Saturday when the Yankees host the Orioles.
