Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out five in first win with club

Gray (7-7) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings to earn the victory Monday against the Mets. He struck out five.

Gray enjoyed a tremendous start in this one, rolling through six scoreless innings as his team built an early lead. He pushed on into the seventh but walked the leadoff hitter before allowing a two-run home run to Dominic Smith. The 27-year-old was removed and the bullpen took it the rest of the way, surviving a shaky ninth inning from Aroldis Chapman to earn the former his first win with his new club. Gray has completed six innings and allowed exactly two earned runs in each of his three starts with the Yanks and will look to continue his steady form Sunday against the Red Sox.