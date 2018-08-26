Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in spot start
Gray picked up the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing just three hits and one walk across 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
Gray was terrific in his first start since Aug. 1, firing 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes en route to his third scoreless start of the season. The right-hander has allowed just three runs across 15.2 innings (five appearances, one start) since being removed from the rotation. Despite his impressive outing, manager Aaron Boone indicated Gray would likely stick in the bullpen for the time being, according to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com.
