Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in win over Nats
Gray (5-4) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Nationals. He struck out seven.
Gray limited baserunners effectively apart from the second and fourth innings, when he put multiple men aboard and allowed an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly, respectively. He pounded the strike zone at a 71 percent clip while inducing 16 swinging strikes, and six groundball outs helped him mitigate the damage. Gray is turning things around after an abysmal start and has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last six starts to bring his ERA to 4.89. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Rays.
