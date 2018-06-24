Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven

Gray (5-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.

The Rays got to Gray early, scoring three runs in the first two innings on the strength of two doubles. From there, Gray settled in to record 15 straight outs before surrendering a solo home run to Willy Adames to end his day. In spite of the four earned runs, this start can be considered another step forward for him, as he generated 17 swinging strikes and seven groundballs.