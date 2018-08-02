Yankees' Sonny Gray: Surrenders seven runs in disastrous outing

Gray (8-8) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings as he was saddled with the loss Wednesday against Baltimore.

After putting up three straight winning performances, Gray took a step backwards. He was knocked around for five runs in the second inning, following by two more in the third prior to leaving with a six-run deficit. Following an ugly outing, manager Aaron Boone stated that the team is considering removing Gray from the starting rotation for the time being, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports. This would open the door for recent acquisition, Lance Lynn, to enter the rotation, resulting in a bullpen role for Gray. The 28-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 5.56 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 99:46 K:BB over 103.2 innings this season.