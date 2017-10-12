Yankees' Sonny Gray: Tabbed as Game 4 starter
Gray will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.
Gray will be more than well rested for his second start of the postseason, as the 27-year-old last toed the rubber for Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5. He allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings during that outing.
