Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes hill against Orioles

Gray (thumb) will toe the rubber versus Baltimore on Wednesday.

As expected, Gray won't miss any time after experiencing some soreness in his right thumb following Thursday's start against Kansas City. He shouldn't face any limitations while facing one of the worst lineups in the league. Across four starts in July, he logged a 3.44 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 23:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings.

