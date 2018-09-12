Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes loss in short start
Gray (10-9) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts and three walks in three innings.
The runs against Gray came in the third inning on a passed ball and a two-run single by Jake Cave as Gray needed 63 pitches (36 strikes) to get through three innings. This was Gray's second start since Aug. 2 (the last start coming Aug. 25), and he's made five appearances out of the bullpen in that span. This appears to be a spot start for the right-hander and it's likely he'll be returning to the bullpen going forward.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Rejoining rotation Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: On paternity leave•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Confirmed as Saturday evening's starter•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...