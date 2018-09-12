Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes loss in short start

Gray (10-9) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts and three walks in three innings.

The runs against Gray came in the third inning on a passed ball and a two-run single by Jake Cave as Gray needed 63 pitches (36 strikes) to get through three innings. This was Gray's second start since Aug. 2 (the last start coming Aug. 25), and he's made five appearances out of the bullpen in that span. This appears to be a spot start for the right-hander and it's likely he'll be returning to the bullpen going forward.