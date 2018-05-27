Yankees' Sonny Gray: Torched by Angels on Saturday
Gray (3-4) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday in an 11-4 defeat, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out seven.
The Yankees' offense actually staked the right-hander to a 4-1 lead after two innings, but Gray gave it all right back before getting the early hook. He threw only 52 of 86 pitches for strikes while getting tagged with at least five runs for the fourth time in his last eight starts. As a result, he'll carry a 5.98 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Baltimore.
