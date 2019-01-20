Yankees' Sonny Gray: Trade to Reds in final stages

The Reds are nearing a deal that would bring Gray to Cincinnati, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Per Heyman, the Reds are expected to give up infield prospect Shed Long and draft pick, as well as potentially one other low-level prospect. Medical reports and 40-man roster considerations appear to be the main thing holding back any official announcement of the deal at this point. Neither Yankee Stadium nor Great American Ballpark are great for pitchers, but Gray would be a good bet to land a rotation spot in Cincinnati, boosting his fantasy value even after some rough innings in the Bronx.