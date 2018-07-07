Yankees' Sonny Gray: Turns in poor outing

Gray (5-7) surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across two innings as he took the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.

Gray was hit hard in the second inning, allowing five runs before getting out of the inning. Following Friday's performance, he's turned in back-to-back disastrous starts, allowing 11 runs across 4.1 innings combined. Despite this, manage Aaron Boone plans to keep Gray in the rotation for at least one more start, which figures to come Tuesday against Baltimore.