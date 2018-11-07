Yankees' Sonny Gray: Unlikely to remain with Yanks in 2019

General manager Brian Cashman said Gray "has got a good make-up, I just don't think this is the right spot for him," Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Cashman also said "it's been a year and a half, I'm not going to be Sisyphus pushing the rock up a hill and having it roll back on top of me. It's not working," Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gray has not met expectations since being acquired by the Yankees at the 2017 July trade deadline, especially struggling this season with a 4.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and career-high 9.8 percent walk rate. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is eligible for the final year of arbitration in 2019, but the Yankees could simply elect to not tender him a contract -- which would make Gray a free agent -- but trade possibilities are likely to be explored, as well.