Yankees' Sonny Gray: Will start fourth game of season

Gray is slated to start the Yankees' fourth game of the season April 1 against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

In order to split up the two lefties in the rotation -- CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery -- manager Aaron Boone will insert the right-handed Gray in between them in the pitching schedule. While splitting the past season with the Athletics and Yankees, Gray bounced back from a horrid 2016 campaign in a major way, finishing with a 3.55 ERA and 8.4 K/9 in 27 starts. While having a potent Yankees offense backing him for the entire year should help Gray improve on the 10 wins he notched last season, his ratios could take a hit while he makes roughly half his starts in the Bronx. Over his five outings in Yankee Stadium last season, Gray posted a 5.65 ERA and served up eight home runs in 28.2 innings.