Yankees' Sonny Gray: Will start Game 1 of ALDS

Gray will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians on Thursday, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.

The Yankees used their ace, Luis Severino, for Tuesday's wild-card game, so they'll turn to Gray for Thursday's series opener. The 27-year-old posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 11 starts since being acquired by the Yankees. He'll face Trevor Bauer and a difficult Indians lineup in his first playoff appearance since 2013.