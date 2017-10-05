Yankees' Sonny Gray: Will start Game 1 of ALDS
Gray will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians on Thursday, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.
The Yankees used their ace, Luis Severino, for Tuesday's wild-card game, so they'll turn to Gray for Thursday's series opener. The 27-year-old posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 11 starts since being acquired by the Yankees. He'll face Trevor Bauer and a difficult Indians lineup in his first playoff appearance since 2013.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Serves up six runs to Rays in loss•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Fires quality start in victory•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Knocked around in loss to Orioles•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Start bumped up to Sunday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Strikes out nine in complete-game loss Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Grabs ninth win•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...