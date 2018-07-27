Yankees' Sonny Gray: X-rays reveal no damage

Gray's X-rays on his thumb came back negative and he expects to make his next scheduled start, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gray admitted that he is still feeling a bit of soreness in his right thumb but that he felt much better Friday morning after getting hit by a comebacker during Thursday's outing. He will play catch Friday afternoon and barring any sort of setback, should be able to take the mound next week against the Orioles.