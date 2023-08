Howard was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It has been quite a fall from grace for Howard over the past few years, as he was once seen as one of the better pitching prospects in the game as part of the Phillies' farm system, but he is now on his third team. The 27-year-old righty has a 7.20 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 115 career innings in the majors and had been working as a low-leverage reliever for the Rangers.