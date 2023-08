Howard left his outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a team trainer Saturday and was placed on the seven-day injured list, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The nature and severity of Howard's injury are not clear. The 27-year-old righty likely wasn't going to play a major role for the Yankees down the stretch even if healthy, as he was acquired for cash at the deadline and owns a career 7.20 ERA in 115 major-league innings.