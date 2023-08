The Yankees optioned Howard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

After being dealt from Texas to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Howard will head back to Triple-A. The 27-year-old righty holds a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 18.1 frames in the minors this season and hasn't been very effective throughout his big-league career.