Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels.

It was a quiet night for the Yankees offense, as the club collectively produced just six hits and one run while striking out 10 times. Jones at least prevented a shutout with a solo blast in the fifth inning. The long ball was his eighth of the campaign and his first since we went deep in back-to-back games Aug. 20 and 21. Jones has continued to start most games against right-handed pitchers even since Cody Bellinger returned from the injured list. Over 28 games in August, Jones batted .239 with four homers, five doubles, 17 runs, 13 RBI and five stolen bases.