The Yankees selected Jones' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Jones totaled 35 home runs and 29 steals with a .933 OPS between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset last year, though that was accompanied by a 35.3 percent strikeout rate. The 24-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and could make his MLB debut in 2026, but he could have a difficult time cracking the lineup depending on how the Yankees' offseason unfolds.