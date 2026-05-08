The Yankees recalled Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Jones has put together a .258/.366/.592 batting line with 11 home runs, seven stolen bases, and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The left-handed batter should get a chance against right-handed pitching while Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) are sidelined.