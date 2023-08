The Yankees promoted Jones from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

The 22-year-old outfield prospect turned in a .787 OPS while striking out at a 29.1 percent clip over 457 plate appearances at Hudson Valley. He had cut his strikeout rate down to a more palatable 24.1 percent since the All-Star break and has consistently made an impact on the basepaths throughout the campaign, notching 34 steals in 43 attempts.