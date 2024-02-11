The Yankees have invited Jones to participate in major-league spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Jones is one of New York's top hitting prospects after slashing .267/.336/.444 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI and 43 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A last season. The 22-year-old was selected by the Yankees 25th overall in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and hasn't taken long to impress members of the organization. While he'll get a chance to display his skills against big-leaguers during spring training, Jones is almost certain to begin the campaign back in Double-A and may not reach the majors until 2025, though there's a chance he gets his first cup of coffee late in the upcoming campaign.