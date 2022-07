The Yankees have selected Jones with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The Yankees continued their trend of taking lefty-hitting college bats, and they added another super tall hitter to the organization. Jones is listed at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and has posted mammoth exit velocities. He is a good athlete for his size and he has advanced power to the opposite field. Jones should end up in an outfield corner.