Jones went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 4-2 win over Worcester on Friday.

Jones was promoted to Triple-A before Friday's contest, and it didn't take long for him to make in impact as he smacked a solo homer to center field in his first plate appearance. He did strike out two of his other plate appearances, and that is an area the 24-year-old prospect will need to work on as he shifts his focus towards a promotion to the majors.