Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that Jones is "in the conversation" to be an everyday major-leaguer next season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Jones slashed .274/.362/.571 with 35 home runs and 29 stolen bases between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2025. However, he also had a 35.4 percent strikeout rate, and he finished with a .663 OPS over the final two months. With his power and speed, the fantasy upside with Jones is huge, but it's unlikely the Yankees will hand him a starting job right away next season, given his swing-and-miss concerns.