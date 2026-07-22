Yankees' Spencer Jones: Joins big club for twin bill

The Yankees recalled Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and appointed him as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Pirates.

Jones will be up with the Yankees for the third time this season after he slashed .233/.317/.370 with two home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI and six runs in 30 games between his first two stints in the big leagues. Though he's expected to be returned to Triple-A immediately following the doubleheader, the left-handed-hitting Jones could be included in the lineup for either or both contests of the twin bill while the Pirates send right-handers Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler to the hill for Game 1 and 2, respectively.