Yankees' Spencer Jones: Launches first career home run

Jones went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Cleveland.

Jones launched a 443-foot two-run shot off Slade Cecconi in the second inning that opened the scoring. It was his first career MLB homer, and it looked like anything but a young player finding his footing. After he hit .167 in ten games before he was sent back down, he's now hitting .500 across four games since being recalled. The strikeout rate has been a well-documented concern -- he posted a 32.4% strikeout rate at Triple-A this season -- so the plate discipline bears watching, but with how banged up New York's outfield is at the moment, Jones should see playing time for the foreseeable future.