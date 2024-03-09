The Yankees reassigned Jones to minor-league camp Tuesday, and he's expected to begin the campaign with Double-A Somerset, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Jones turned heads in his first major-league spring training, slashing .438/.526/.688 with a home run, four RBI, six runs and a 2:3 BB:K over 18 plate appearances. However, the 22-year-old never had a real chance of breaking camp with New York given that he's never played above the Double-A level. Jones spent most of last year in High-A ball before being promoted to Double-A for 78 plate appearances late in the campaign. If he gets off to a strong start with Somerset, he could reach Triple-A in short order and could also get his first cup of coffee in the majors by the end of the season.